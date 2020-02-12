Army enters al-Sheikh Ali village, west of Aleppo-Damascus International Highway

Syrian Arab army units continued their operations against terrorist organizations in the western countryside of Aleppo.

SANA reporter on Wednesday said that the army units entered the village of al-Sheikh Ali, west of Aleppo-Damascus International Highway.

On Tuesday, the army units liberated Khan al-Assal area and al-Rashidin 4 neighborhood after launching intensive operations against the terrorist gatherings and hotbeds and eliminating their last gatherings, and the army completed the liberation of the eastern part of Aleppo-Damascus International highway.

