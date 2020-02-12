Foreign Ministry: Threats by head of Turkish regime hollow, can be made only by a person divorced from reality

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has affirmed that the threats of head of the Turkish regime to attack soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army are hollow and they can be made only by a person who is divorced from reality and who doesn’t understand the developments of the situation and the issues, and they only reflect ignorance.

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source said Wednesday that after the state of collapse of its terrorist organizations, which he supports, arms and trains, under the strikes of the Syrian Arab Army, and after exposing his role as a tool for international terrorism and a puppet in the hands of its US master, head of the Turkish regime comes up with hollow statements that can be made only by a person who is separated from reality and doesn’t understand the developments of the situation and who is ignorant of what is going on to threaten to attack the soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army after dealing a strong blow to his army on one hand and to his terrorists on the other hand.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms determination to continue its national and constitutional duties in combating terrorist organizations across the country and to rid the Syrians of their yoke, including the opening of safe humanitarian corridors as the Turkish regime-backed terrorist groups have impeded the exit of civilians through them to take them as human shields.

The source concluded by saying that “The Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms that any presence of Turkish forces on its territories is illegitimate and a blatant violation of the international law, and it holds the Turkish regime fully responsible for the consequences of that presence.”

