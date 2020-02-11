Syria renews categorical rejection of any Turkish presence on its territories

Syria has stressed that the Turkish regime continues its aggression on the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity through deploying more of its forces in Idleb and its countryside and in Aleppo countryside and through targeting civilians and some military posts, asserting that the Turkish regime’s aggression will not succeed in reviving terrorist organizations, and that the Syrian Arab army will continue to fight those terrorist organizations till eliminating them and regaining control over all the Syrian territories.

An official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in a statement on Tuesday that the Turkish regime continues its aggression on the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity through deploying more of its forces in Idleb and its countryside and in Aleppo countryside and through targeting residential areas and some military posts in an attempt to save its tools of terrorist groups who are suffering a state of collapse in front of the advance of the Syrian Arab Army.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic affirms again its categorical rejection of any Turkish presence on the Syrian territory as it constitutes a flagrant violation of the international law and a blatant aggression on the Syrian sovereignty, and it contradicts with Astana data and Sochi understandings with regard to the de-escalation zone in Idleb which affirms the insistence of Erdogan’s regime to disrespect any obligations and to continue to act out of the law.

The source said that Syria calls on the international community to adopt the necessary stances to stop the Turkish regime’s hostile behavior and its unlimited support to terrorism in Syria and Libya, and it reaffirms that those acts of aggression will not succeed in reviving terrorist organizations and that the Syrian Arab army will continue pursuing those terrorist organizations till crushing them completely and regaining control over every inch of the Syrian territories.

