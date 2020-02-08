Al-Sabbagh: Arab Nation should enhance resistance to foil schemes targeting its central issues, mainly Palestinian Cause

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh al-Sabbagh stressed that the so-called the “Deal of the Century” which was recently announced by the US President Donald Trump proved again that the firm alliance between Washington and Israeli occupation entity and their vehement hostility for the Arab Nation, calling on the Arab Nation for the need to enhance resistance in order to foil the schemes that target its central issues, on top of them the Palestinian cause.

In his speech at the 30th emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU)started its deliberations on Saturday in the Jordanian capital of Amman, al-Sabbagh said that the so-called the “Deal of the Century” represents a ring in the framework of the US successive administrations continued attempts and the Israeli occupation entity to liquidate the Palestinian Cause and to pave the way for carrying out the so-called the “Great or the New Middle East”.

طباعة