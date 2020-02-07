Russia: Israeli jets used civilian plane as shield during attacks on Damascus countryside

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that the Israeli enemy aircrafts, during their attacks early Thursday against some areas surrounding Damascus, used a civilian aircraft as a shield against Syrian anti-aircraft systems and endangered dozens of passengers.

Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Friday that a civilian Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board was about to land at Damascus International Airport at the time when Israeli F-16 fighter jets carried out airstrikes from outside the Syrian territory on Damascus suburbs and near Damascus International Airport

The civil Airbus-320 was forced to divert to the nearest alternative airfield and land in Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia in northwest Syria, he said.

Konashenkov clarified that practices of Israeli General Staff in carrying out its air attacks using passenger plane to impede the work of Syrian Air Defense systems is becoming a strategy used by Israeli air force paying no heed to civilians’ lives .

