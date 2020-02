SANA’s reporter said that Syrian Arab Army units have liberated the town of Afes, north of Saraqeb in Idleb eastern countryside after fierce battles with terrorists.

On Wednesday, army units liberated the strategic town of Tal Touqan and the villages of Islamin and al-Rayyan after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in them and they imposed a fire control over Aleppo-Saraqeb International Highway.

