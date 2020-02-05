Army liberates Islamin and al-Rayyan villages in Idleb eastern, southeastern countryside

Syrian Arab Army units operating in Idleb liberated the villages of Islamin and al-Rayyan in Idleb countryside after fierce battles with terrorists.

SANA reporter said that after fierce battles with terrorist organizations, army units liberated the village of Islamin in Saraqeb area in Idleb southeastern countryside and al-Rayyan village in the eastern countryside.

On Tuesday, army units continued their advance towards Saraqeb city from different directions while other units liberated al-Nairab village to the north of Aleppo-Lattakia International Highway.

