Army liberates Jazraya and Zammar villages, Aleppo southern countryside

SANA reporter said that Syrian Arab Army units on Wednesday liberated the villages of Jazraya and Zammar in Aleppo southern countryside after fierce battles with terrorists.

On Tuesday, army units carried out artillery and rocket strikes against positions and fortification of the terrorist groups which are affiliated to “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorist organization to the west and southwest of Aleppo city, inflicting heavy losses on them in the personnel and equipment.

