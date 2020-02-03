Army discovers underground headquarters for terrorists in Idleb countryside

During the sweeping operations in the newly liberated city of Maarat al-Numan in Idleb province, the Syrian Arab army units discovered a fortified headquarters for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization under the museum of the city on an area of approximately 1000 square meter.

The underground headquarters is equipped with tunnels and ventilation networks and was used by leaders of the organization to conduct their terrorist operations.

A field source told SANA reporter that “the headquarter is extended on two levels under the ground, the first is dedicated to the leaders of the terrorist organization, which was geometrically dug and reinforced with heavily fortified concrete consisting of several rooms connected through corridors.

The second level, according to the source, consists of 9 rooms with complex networks of basements that connect the rooms with a ventilation system.

“The terrorists used the headquarters to reside there and assigned parts of it as prisons and centers to torture the kidnapped civilians who oppose their presence in the area,” the source said.

He added that the terrorists, used a ventilation system through networks of the pipes that feed the entire second-level rooms as the additional parts of the headquarters were under expansion.

SANA reporter said that, “while the army units were combing the liberated Babila village they discovered a network of trenches, tunnels, headquarters and fortified centers for al-Nusra terrorists

In the liberated town of Khan al-Subol, the army units seized a hospital and a field medical center for treating the injured terrorists, in addition to a number of trenches and caves that were used by terrorists to fortify and protect themselves from the strikes of the Syrian Arab Army “.

Over past few days, units of the Syrian Arab Army liberated Maarat al-Numan city and a number of villages and towns surrounding it in Idleb countryside and found, during the operations of combing these areas, fortified underground headquarters, tunnel networks, artillery and ammunition for the terrorist organizations.

