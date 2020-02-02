Liberating Khalsa village in Aleppo southwestern countryside after eliminating terrorists’ last gatherings in it

Syrian Arab Army units operating in Aleppo countryside have liberated Khalsa village in the western direction of Khan Touman after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in it.

SANA’s reporter in Aleppo said that hours after army units foiled a large attack launched by terrorist groups in the western direction of Aleppo city and after destroying four of their booby-trapped vehicles, army units continued their operations against fortifications and positions of terrorists in Khalsa village which resulted in liberating the village and inflicting heavy losses on terrorists in the personnel and equipment.

The reporter indicated that army units continued operations against gatherings and fortifications of terrorists in the direction of Khan Touman-Zaitan and they engaged in clashes with terrorist groups on the outskirts of Zaitan town to the east of Aleppo-Hama International Highway.

Over the past few days, army units have liberated several areas including Khan Touman, al-Rashidin /5/ Ma’arata, fuel caches, and Khan Touman stores after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in them and that came in framework of their operations which aim to put an end to the terrorists’ crimes and their frequent attacks against civilians and to end the terrorists’ presence in all the Syrian territories.

