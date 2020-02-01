People of Golan reiterate rejection of occupation’s plan to build wind turbines on their lands

The people of the occupied Syrian Golan reiterated their rejection of the Israeli plan to build wind turbines on their farmlands and seize their properties by force

In a statement on Saturday following a meeting at Majdal Chams, the people of the Golan said the Israeli decision to build wind turbines is a blatant aggression against them that seeks to displace them and seize their lands

They reaffirmed their commitment to their land and to their Syrian identity, declaring that they will go on full strike on Sunday and will exert every possible effort to confront this decision

The decision in question involves seizing around 600 dunams (around 150 acres) of the locals’ lands to build 52 wind turbines

طباعة