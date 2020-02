Temperature will slightly rise, but it remains under its annual average as the country is still affected by a weak low pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Meteorology department expected in its Saturday forecast bulletin that the weather will be partly cloudy in general with an opportunity for local rains in some areas of the country.

Temperature in Damascus is 13/6, in Homs 10/8 and in Lattakia 16/10.

