Syria harvests five different medals in West Asian Table Tennis Championship

Syria table tennis team harvested five different medals (two gold, two silver and one bronze) in the West Asian Table Tennis Championship currently held in Saudi Arabia.

Ubaida Zaza won the first gold medal in the cadet category after beating the Qatari player Khaled al-Yafei 3-0 in the final match. The second gold medal went to his sister Hind Zaza.

The silver and bronze medals were gained respectively by Ibaa Halak, Naya Suleiman and Nana Kurdieh.

