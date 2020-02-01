Terrorists fire shells at Salah Eddin neighborhood in Aleppo

Terrorist organizations on Friday fired shells at Salah Eddin neighborhood in Aleppo city, causing material damage, while Syrian Arab Army units continued military operations to root out terrorism in the province’s western countryside.

SANA’s reporter said terrorists positioned in Aleppo’s western countryside fired a number of rocket shells at Salah Eddin neighborhood in Aleppo, causing significant material damage to houses and public and private properties, but no civilians were injured by the attack.

The reporter went on to say that army units continued targeting terrorists’ positions at the western and southwestern outskirts of Aleppo city.

طباعة