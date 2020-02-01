آخر تحديث: 2020-02-01 12:37:47
شريط الأخبار

The army liberates Louf and Qamhana villages in Idleb eastern countryside

التصنيفات: Syria.Millenium

Units of the Syrian Arab Army on Saturday continued their military operations against terrorist organizations in Idleb eastern countryside and liberated Louf and Qamhana villages on Maarat al-Numan- Khan al-Sobul axis to the East of Sarakeb city.

SANA reporter said that the Army units carried out fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists positioned in Louf and Qamhana villages.

The army operations ended up with liberating the two villages, inflicting the terrorists heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

طباعة

التصنيفات: Syria.Millenium

مقالات ذات صلة

Comments are closed