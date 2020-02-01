The army liberates Louf and Qamhana villages in Idleb eastern countryside

Units of the Syrian Arab Army on Saturday continued their military operations against terrorist organizations in Idleb eastern countryside and liberated Louf and Qamhana villages on Maarat al-Numan- Khan al-Sobul axis to the East of Sarakeb city.

SANA reporter said that the Army units carried out fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists positioned in Louf and Qamhana villages.

The army operations ended up with liberating the two villages, inflicting the terrorists heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

