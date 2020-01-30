The army discovers tunnels, weapon caches in Hamediyah, south of Ma’arat al-Numan

units of the Syrian Arab Army on Thursday discovered a network of tunnels, dens for terrorist organizations, and large amounts of munitions and shells and remaining of explosive materials which are used in manufacturing explosive devices and belts, left behind by terrorists, during combing operations in al-Hamediyah camp south of Ma’arat al-Numan city.

An army field commander told SANA reporter “the engineering units discovered a network of tunnels and trenches in al-Hamediyah town.”

He added that the terrorists dug the tunnels and trenches under houses whose owners had been displaced from them as the engineering units found terrorists’ dens and rooms for torture.

The seized weapons and munitions inside the terrorists’ hideouts included munitions, artillery shells, shoulder-mounted rockets, explosive belts, a workshop for manufacturing shells, including large number of shells, toxic liquid substances and explosive materials used to manufacturing GRAD missiles, explosive devices and belts, the field commander said.

Shaza/Mazen Eyon

طباعة