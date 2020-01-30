Army secures some families who remained in Ma’arat al-Numan city

Syrian Arab Army units secured several families who remained in Ma’arat al-Numan city and refused to cooperate with terrorists, providing medical care and assistance to the families and moving them to safe areas until the army completes clearing the city from explosives and mines and restoring services to it.

SANA reporter said that army units moved the families who lived hard conditions under the control of the terrorists to temporary housing shelters, and provided them with their living requirements until clearing the city from the terrorists’ remnants and restoring the services to it, preparing for the return of locals to it.

A number of the civilians said that a few weeks before liberation of the city, the terrorists intimidated the locals, threatened them with weapons, and cut off water and food supplies as a pressure to cooperate with them, yet the locals refused to do so and remained waiting for the arrival of the Syrian Arab Army.

Shaza/Mazen Eyon

طباعة