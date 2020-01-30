Army liberates villages of Joubas, Mardikh and Ma’ardibseh in Idleb southeastern countryside from terrorism

Syrian Arab Army units have liberated the villages of Joubas, Mardikh and Ma’ardibseh, north of Ma’aret al-Nu’aman city, in Idleb southeastern countryside from terrorism after destroying the last gatherings of terrorist organizations which are affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra and their fortifications in them.

SANA’s reporter said that army units continued their intensive operations through hunting down the remnants of terrorist organizations which have fled from Ma’aret al-Nu’aman city towards the villages of Joubas, Mardikh and Ma’ardibseh in Idleb southeastern countryside, and engaged in fierce clashes with terrorists inside these villages after artillery bombardments and firing barrage of rockets and destroying terrorists’ fortifications in these villages.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Army and Armed Forces General Command announced that the army units operating in Idleb countryside, over the past few days, have liberated Ma’aret al-Nu’aman city and 28 villages and towns in the southern countryside from terrorism.

