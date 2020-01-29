Army liberates Ma’aret al-Nu’aman city, 28 villages and towns in Idleb southern countryside, Army Command says

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced that the army units operating in Idleb countryside have liberated during the past few days the city of Ma’aret al-Nu’aman and a number of villages and towns in the southern countryside of Idleb from terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Army General Command said that the army units operating in Idleb southern countryside continued their military operations which aim to put an end to the crimes of the terrorist organizations that continue targeting the safe areas, civilians and the army’s posts with rocket shells and explosives.

The statement added that the army units managed, during the past few days, to eliminate terrorism from a number of villages and towns, including Deir Sharqi, Maar Shamarin, TalMans, Maar Shamsah, Maar Shourin, al-Za’lana, al-Amoudiyeh, Babila, al-Dana, Kaferouma, al-Hamidiyeh, Kherbet al-Hinak, Deir Gharbi, Bsida, Takana, Kafer Basin, Babolin, Jarablus, JouzFin, al-Salihiya, Sahyan, al-Ghatfa, Maasarin, Tal al-Sawamea, Ayn al-Ban, Tal Debs, Maarata, Ayn Krea and Ma’aret al-Nu’aman.

The statement also stressed that the army continues to carry out its constitutional, national and ethical duties in pursuing what is left of armed terrorist organizations till clearing all the Syrian territories from terrorism.

