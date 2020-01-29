RT correspondent Wafa Shabrouney injured in terrorist attack in Ma’arat al-Numan, Idleb

A correspondent of RT Wafa Shabrouney, was injured in Ma’arat al-Numan city in Idleb southern countryside, which had been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army from terrorism today.

SANA reporter said that Shabrouney was injured while covering the Syrian Arab Army’s operations against the remaining terrorists in Ma’arat al-Numan in Idleb countryside as terrorists targeted Shabrouney and her staff there.

Shabrouney is in stable condition, the reporter added.

