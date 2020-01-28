Authorities ready to receive civilians willing to exit from terrorists-held areas

The authorities concerned, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Army, continue their preparations, for the 16th day, to receive people wishing to leave the terrorists-held areas in Idleb and southern Aleppo through the humanitarian corridors in Abu al-Duhour, al-Habit and al-Hader, as part of the ongoing government’s efforts to return people who were forcibly displaced due to terrorism.

SANA reporters said that the logistic preparations are completed from the first day of opening the humanitarian corridors to receive civilians to be transported to their houses and areas that have been cleared of terrorism by the Syrian Arab Army.

Earlier, the authorities, in cooperation with army units, provided all logistic requirements at the corridors, including buses, ambulances, medicines, food supplies and medical teams to present emergency health services to the people.

Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist organizations continued their criminal practices to prevent those who are wishing to exit the terrorists-infested areas through the humanitarian corridors, taking them as human shields.

