Army destroys terrorists’ frontlines, fortifications, west of Aleppo, continues to advance

Syrian Arab Amy units operating in Aleppo have continued their precise operations against terrorist organizations and destroyed their fortifications on the confrontation frontlines in the areas where they spread in the western countryside of Aleppo City, and they have continued to advance in the direction of Khan Touman to the southwest.

SANA’s reporter said that army units have carried out artillery and rocket bombardments against terrorists’ positions and fortifications west of Aleppo city and destroyed their frontlines in parallel with the advance of other army units in the direction of Khan Touman, few kilometers to the southwest of Aleppo city.

The reporter added that the army has expanded its operations against the terrorist organizations in the western countryside and carried out concentrated bombardments, destroying their supply routes and their fortifications and a number of their positions in Alleramoun, al-Rashidin, al-Bouhouth, al-Mansoura, Kafr Hamra and Khan al-Asal and in the surroundings of Kafr Naha, west of Aleppo city.

On Sunday, army units destroyed a huge weapon cache established by the terrorist organizations within the starch factory in Bashqatin village, about 10 km west of Aleppo city.

Army’s operations in the western countryside of Aleppo city came after the continued attacks launched by terrorist organizations against residential neighborhoods in Aleppo city which have claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and injured others, mostly women and children.

