Terrorists brutally deal with civilians willing to leave to safe areas through corridors

The terrorist organizations, positioned in Idleb countryside and southwestern Aleppo, have increased their criminal practices against the people who wish to leave to safe areas through humanitarian corridors in Abu al-Duhour, al-Habbit, and al-Hader.

SANA reporters said that Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist organizations continued their criminal practices to prevent those willing to exit the terrorists-infested areas through the humanitarian corridors, taking them as human shields.

These organizations spread their mercenaries on the sides of the roads leading to Abu al-Duhour and al-Habbit corridors, in Idleb countryside and al-Hader in southern Aleppo.

The reporters added that authorities concerned took all logistic measures to receive any citizen willing to leave terrorists-infested areas.

Earlier, the authorities concerned, in cooperation with army units, provided all logistic requirements at the corridors, including buses, ambulances, medicines, food supplies and medical teams.

طباعة