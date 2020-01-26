Syrian army destroys terrorists’ ammunition depot in western Aleppo

Syrian Arab Army units on Sunday destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to terrorists in the western countryside of Aleppo during the military operations against the fortified positions of terrorist organizations holed up in the western outskirts of Aleppo and in a number of villages and towns in its western and southwestern countryside.

SANA reporter in Aleppo said that units of the army carried out precision and intensive strikes at the terrorists’ dens in the village of Bashqateen in Daret Ezza district in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The strikes, the reporter added, resulted in the destruction of a large ammunition depot belonging to terrorist organizations within the starch plant in the village.

Later, SANA reporter mentioned that the army units targeted the terrorist sites in al-Lirmoun in Aleppo western countryside.

