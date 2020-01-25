Military source: Syrian Arab Army is determined to uproot remaining terrorism in Idleb and west Aleppo

A military source said that the Syrian Arab Army is determined to put an end to the breaches and attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and groups affiliated to it against civilians and army positions in Aleppo and Idleb

The source told SANA that al-Nusra and groups fighting alongside it continue to commit daily breaches of the de-escalation zone in Idleb and west Aleppo, targeting residential areas and army positions with rocket shells and car bombs which claim lives and spread destruction and fear, and this cannot be permitted

The source said the Syrian Arab Army is entrusted with protecting the lives of innocent civilians, and is determined to put an end to the terrorists’ recurring breaches and restore normal lives to those areas

The source said that the army’s operations will not be limited to responding to terrorist attacks; rather they will include extensive field operations that will not stop until all the remaining armed terrorism in all its names and forms is uprooted

