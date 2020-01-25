FM: Operations of Syrian army and its allies in Aleppo, Idleb will not stop until terrorism eradicated

Syria has affirmed that the military operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in Aleppo and Idleb governorates come after appeals from the Syrian citizens and in response to the systematic crimes committed by the armed terrorist groups

That came in two letters sent Saturday by Foreign and Expatriates Ministry to the head of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General

Armed terrorist groups, on top of them “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sahm and Jabhat al-Nusra”, the UNSC-designated terrorist groups, continue to commit terrorist crimes targeting civilians’ gatherings, civil and service facilities, such as hospitals, schools and places of worship in Aleppo and its countryside and Idleb governorate in Syria, claiming the lives of a large number of civilians, injuring others, mostly children, women and the elderly, and causing the destruction of a lot of infrastructure, the letters included

The letters referred in this regard to the martyrdom of 23 civilians over the past week only in the bombing that was carried out by these groups on al-Sukari neighborhood and other neighborhoods in Aleppo on January 16, 2020

The letters said that the precise and well studied military operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in Aleppo and Idleb come after the appeals from the Syrian citizens in these two governorates, and in response to the systematic crimes committed by the armed terrorist groups which continue to exploit the unwavering military and logistic support provided by Western countries and their tools in the region

The letters touched upon the continued siege imposed by terrorists of al-Nusra and other groups affiliated to it on civilians to prevent them from exiting to safe areas through Abu al-Duhour, al-Habbit, and al-Hader corridors, opened earlier by the Syrian army in Idleb and Aleppo countryside, in addition to targeting civilians who are trying to get rid of the criminal practices of these groups

Syria affirms, the letters concluded, that the military operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies to eliminate the gangs of Daesh, al-Nusra, and other terrorist organizations will not stop until the elimination of those terrorists, who threaten safety and security of Syrian civilians

