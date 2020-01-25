The army establishes control over many towns, advances into Ma’arat al-Numan in Idleb countryside

Syrian Arab army units established control over villages and towns of Karsian, Ma’ar Shamarin, Abu Jreif and Takana in Idleb south-eastern countryside after eliminating the last dens of terrorism there.

SANA reporter said on Saturday that the army units carried out accurate operations with artillery and missile strikes on the axis of Karsian, Ma’ar Shamarin, Abu Jreif and Takana in the surroundings of Ma’arat al-Numan.

With those military operations, the Army has achieved new progress towards Ma’arat al-Numan city.

