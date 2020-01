Earthquake registering 6.9 on Richter Scale occurs in Turkey and is felt across Syria

The National Center for Earthquake Monitoring in Damascus said that a strong earthquake of a magnitude of 6.9 on the Richter Scale was registered in Turkey on Friday evening

The Center said in a statement that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km 221 km northeast of Gaziantep city in Turkey, and was felt in most Syrian areas

طباعة