آخر تحديث: 2020-01-24 14:22:03
خبر عاجل
وسائل إعلام أمريكية: وقوع انفجار في أحد المباني الصناعية في مدينة هيوستن بولاية تكساس ما أسفر عن وقوع إصابات وإلحاق أضرار مادية في المنطقة
شريط الأخبار

Army regains control over al-Samaka village in Idleb countryside

Syrian Arab Army’s units on Friday regained control over al-Samaka village in Idleb southeastern countryside after thwarting an attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

SANA’s reporter said that army units operating in Ma`arat al-Nu`man countryside thwarted on Thursday an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and groups affiliated to them in the direction of “al-Tih-Abu Jreif- al-Samaka”.

The army units were re-deployed in the direction of al-Samakeh village after clearing it from terrorists, the reporter added.

The army’s operations are still ongoing in the direction of al-Tih -Abu Jreif until clearing it from the terrorists, the reporter indicated.

