Grospic: U.S. troops in Syria represent an occupation looting resources

Head of the Czech Parliamentary Group for Friendship with Syria Stanislav Grospic affirmed that the presence of U.S. troops in Syria aims at looting the resources of the Syrian people and protecting terrorists, calling for condemning that on the international level.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague, Grospic noted that the only task for the U.S. troops in Syria is to try to undermine the sovereignty of the Syrian people, and later looting their underground wealth.

Grospic added that all know what the U.S. forces are doing of stealing the resources and providing protection for terrorist groups, which will later threaten the security of Europe.

He underlined the necessity to withdraw all the U.S. occupation troops from Syria, noting that the U.S. doesn’t represent any guarantee for the democracy and human rights as it claims, but to the contrary, it works on undermining democracy.

U.S. occupation troops continue to reinforce their military presence in the areas of oilfields in Deir Ezzor and Hasaka provinces despite of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration on pulling out these forces from their illegitimate bases to the north of Aleppo and Raqqa provinces towards Iraq.

