A number of Turkish occupation soldiers killed in car bomb blast, Raqqa countryside

A number of the Turkish occupation soldiers and its mercenaries were killed in a car bomb blast in vicinity of Hammam al-Turkman village in Raqqa northern countryside.

SANA’s reporter quoted local sources as saying that a car bomb went off near Hammam al-Turkman village in Tal Abyad area in Raqqa northern countryside claiming the lives of a number of the Turkish occupation’s soldiers and its mercenaries of terrorist organizations which control the village.

The sources added that ambulances affiliated to the Turkish occupation rushed to the site of the explosion and transported the bodies of the killed and the injured to the Turkish territories.

In framework of their aggression on the Syrian territories, Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries had established control over Tal Abyad city and a number of villages in its surroundings in Raqqa northern countryside last October after shelling its neighborhoods with different types of weapons and destroying most of the infrastructure in it which has led to the displacement of a large number of its locals.

