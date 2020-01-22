Army retaliates to terrorists’ attacks on Aleppo City, destroys their rocket launch pads

Syrian Arab Army units retaliated to terrorists’ attacks on Aleppo City through carrying out artillery bombardments targeting their fortifications and shells’ launch pads in a number of villages and towns northwest of Aleppo city and in al-Rashideen area to the west.

SANA’s reporter in Aleppo said that army units destroyed terrorists’ rocket launch pads and mortar launchers after carrying out artillery bombardments against their fortifications and strongholds in the villages and towns in Kafr Hamra, Anadan and Haritan and to the northwest of Aleppo city.

The reporter added that the army bombardments targeted terrorists’ hideouts in al-Rashideen area on the western outskirts of the city, destroying their launch pads and fortifications from which they target the city.

