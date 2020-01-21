Al-Jaafari: Occupied Golan is part and parcel of Syria and regaining it is a priority

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, said on Tuesday that the UN failure to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause has encouraged some sides to try to renounce their legal commitments, distort facts and consolidate the Israeli occupation

Al-Jaafari added at a UN Security Council session that the international organization, with pressure from countries which are permanent members at Security council, failed to put its resolutions, relevant to ending the Israeli occupation of the Arab lands, into effect

He went on to say that Washington proclamation on occupied Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan was a unilateral act and issued by a party which has no political, nor legal capacity to dispose of parts of the Syrian Arab republic and occupied Palestine

“Syria calls on UNSC to force the Israeli occupation stop its practices in the Syrian Golan and looting its resources including oil,” al-Jaafari stressed

He added that Syria reiterates the occupied Golan is part and parcel of it and regaining it, until the line of June 4th, 1967, with all means guaranteed by the international law, is a priority to it

