Al-Nusra terrorists continue preventing civilians from leaving via corridors in Idleb and Aleppo countryside

Terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and groups affiliated to it continue to prevent civilians from exiting to safe areas through humanitarian corridors in Idleb and Aleppo countryside.

SANA’s reporters said on Tuesday that no civilians have exited terrorist-controlled areas through Abu al-Duhour, al-Habbit, and al-Hader corridors on this day, which marks nine days since the corridors were set up.

The reporters said that the authorities are fully prepared to receive those who wish to exit and head to safe areas, with mobile clinics, ambulances, buses, and food supplies being prepared for them.

Terrorist groups are deploying more of their members on the roads leading to the three areas, preventing civilians at gunpoint from reaching them.

