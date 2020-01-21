Turkish occupation forces cut off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

The Turkish occupation is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hasaka and Raqqa countryside in order to force them to join the groups sent by Erdogan’s regime to Libya to fight there.

Local sources said the Turkish occupation forces are cutting off the salaries of the mercenaries who refuse to go fight in Libya, in addition to resorting to compulsory recruitment of displaced people held captive in prisons set up by the occupation and terrorists.

