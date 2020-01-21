Metropolitan Hilarion: Russian Orthodox Church planning to open center to help injured children in Syria

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, chairman of the Department for External Church Relations at the Russian Orthodox Church, said the Church is planning to open a center in Syria to help children injured during the war.

In a statement to journalists on Tuesday, Hilarion voiced hope that the center will be set up during this year, saying it will operate under the Church’s office in Damascus, which will allow the Church to reach and help more children directly, which includes providing them with prosthetics and physical rehabilitation services.

He said that the Church intends to continue providing prosthetics to injured Syrian children throughout 2020, in addition to sending those who need help from specialists to Moscow for treatment.

The Metropolitan hoped that this initiative will find assistance and sponsors, noting that the Church has provided prosthetics and helped rehabilitate 10 Syrian children in Moscow in 2019.

