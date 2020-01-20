Grospic calls for lifting unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria

Head of the Czech Parliamentary Committee for Friendship with Syria Stanislav Grospic called for lifting unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria.

In a statement to SANA reporter in Prague on Monday, Grospic denounced the US policies towards Syria and the pressures exerted against it, considering that these measures are nearing their end.

He underlined the necessity of standing by Syria and supporting it in international forums effectively until the unjust economic measures are lifted and the remaining territories are liberated from terrorism and occupation.

The Czech Diplomat stressed that the future of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the countries of the region cannot be subject to the will of criminal governments.

