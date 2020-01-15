More displaced Syrians return home from al-Azraq camp in Jordan

A new batch of displaced Syrians on Wednesday returned home coming from al-Azraq camp in Jordan via Nassib Jaber border crossing.

SANA reporter said that a number of families, mostly children, returned home coming from al-Azraq Camp via Nassib Jaber border crossing and then they were transported to their permanent residence areas which had been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army from terrorism.

Colonel Mazen Ghandour, Chief of Nassib Immigration Crossing Center, said that the number of all people who returned to Syria through Nassib crossing in Daraa since mid-October, 2018 till now has reached up to 74400 persons.

