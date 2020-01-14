آخر تحديث: 2020-01-14 22:46:20
مراسل سانا: الدفاعات الجوية تتصدى لعدوان يستهدف مطار التيفور في ريف حمص الشرقي
Informed source denies reports that Syrian-Russian- Turkish meeting dealt with a potential coordination against Kurd militants

An informed source denied reports by Reuters that the Syrian-Russian- Turkish meeting in Moscow has talked about a potential coordination against the presence of Kurd militants north of Syria and the possibility of joint action against “People’s Protection units

The source added on Tuesday that the talks concentrated on the Turkish withdrawal from the whole Syrian territories

The Syrian side to “a Syrian-Russian-Turkish tripartite meeting’” which was held in Moscow on Monday, called on the Turkish side to fully adhere to the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab republic, its independence and territorial integrity as well as the immediate and full withdrawal from the whole Syrian territory

