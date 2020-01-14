Tens of civilians exit terrorist-controlled areas in countryside of Aleppo, Idleb

Tens of civilians on Tuesday exited from the areas where the terrorist groups are positioned in the countryside of Aleppo and Idleb through the corridor of al-Hader towards the safe areas.

Tens of civilians also got out of the areas where terrorist groups spread through Abu al-Dohour corridor towards the safe areas.

On Monday, tens of citizens exited through al-Hader corridor in Aleppo southern countryside coming from the areas where the terrorist groups spread in their way to their villages and towns which have been liberated from terrorism by the Syrian Arab Army.

