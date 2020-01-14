Representing President al-Assad, al-Moallem offers condolences on demise of sultan Qaboos

Representing President Bashar al-Assad, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Walid al-Moallem on Tuesday offered condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tarek bin Taimur Al Said in al-Alam al-Amer Palace in Muscat,on the demise of sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said who passed away last Friday of 79 years old.

Al-Moallem conveyed the condolences of President al-Assad to the Sultan and the royal family on the demise of sultan Qaboos, praying for God Almighty to bless him with mercy and to inspire his majesty and the Royal family and Omani people patience and solace.

Al-Moallem praised the good deeds of the late Sultan and his significant contributions to the rise and prosperity of Sultanate of Oman and his prominent role in achieving the distinguished position of his country at the regional and international levels.

He appreciated the late Sultan’s stances regarding the crisis that Syria passed through and the distinguished relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Minister al-Moallem expressed confidence in the ability of Sultan Haitham bin Tarek bin Taimur to continue the approach of the late Sultan to bring progress and prosperity in the Sultanate of Oman and to push forward bilateral relations.

In turn, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik bin Taimur expressed his high appreciation to President al-Assad and thanked him for his sympathy and good feelings.

He indicated that he will continue the march of the late Sultan and work on bolstering bilateral relations between the Syrian and the Sultanate of Oman.

Sultan Haitham expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to President al-Assad for his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to keep brotherly Syrian people safe from the evil and hatred.

He held Minister al-Moallem his heartfelt greetings to President al- Assad.

