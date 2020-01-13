Representing President al-Assad, al-Moallem arrives in Muscat to offer condolence on the demise of sultan Qaboos

Representing President Bashar al-Assad, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Waild al-Moallem arrived in Muscat on Monday to offer condolence on the demise of sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said who passed away last Friday of 79 years old

It is expected that al-Moallem will meet Sultan Haitham bin Tarek bin Taimur Al Said to offer condolence over the demise of late Sultan Qaboos bin Said

