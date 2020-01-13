Army anti-aircraft defenses down a drone in Hama northern countryside

The Syrian Arab army air defenses downed on Monday a drone which was launched by terrorists towards the surroundings of Jub Ramlah landing runway in Hama northern countryside

“The army anti-aircraft intercepted today a drone launched by terrorists from the places of their position in Idleb towards the surroundings of Jub Ramlah landing runway to the northwestern side of Misyaf in Hama northern countryside and downed it,” SANA reporter said

