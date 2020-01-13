Syrian-Iranian debates to enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation

A Syrian government delegation headed by Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Monday held official debates with Iranian first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri about Syrian Iranian mutual relations and top joint and regional issues.

Debates, which were held at the Iranian Presidential Palace in Tehran, were attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, Defense Minister Ali Ayyoub, the Syrian delegation’s members and Syrian Ambassador in Tehran Adnan Mahmoud from the Syrian side.

The Iranian side was represented by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Defense Minister Amir Hatmi and the Iranian Ambassador to Syria Jawad Turk Abadi

Khamis and the government delegation offered condolences to Iran’s government and people over the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The Premier highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, saying that this visit comes at a stage while Iran is facing a new phase of war against it and the whole region due to the martyrdom of Soleimani.

He stressed Syria’s full solidarity with Iran and support to its right to defend itself and confront any conspiracy, emphasizing Iran’s ability to overcome this ordeal.

Khamis underlined need to upgrade bilateral cooperation and develop common relations to counter plots and unfair sanctions imposed on both countries, especially in light of developments that require more coordination and cooperation.

For his part, Jahangiri indicated that the region is suffering from instability as a result of foreign interference, confirming the continuation of coordination and consultation with Syria until the return of Syrian sovereignty over all Syrian territories and clearing them of terrorism.

Khamis and the government delegation, during their meeting with Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council Ali Larijani, extended condolences over the martyrdom of Soleimani.

They renewed Syrian leadership, government and people’s standing by Iran in facing the conspiracies hatched by America against the region.

Khamis pointed out that the Iranian response to the US crime and striking its military base (Eyn Al-Assad) directed a message to all countries of the world that arrogance will not continue and that Iran is strong and capable of deterring all the conspiracies it is exposed to and that the option of resistance is strengthened as the most effective way to liberate the area of ​​terrorism and its backers.

For his part, Larijani asserted that the martyrdom of Soleimani will accelerate the exit of the US forces from the region.

He said that the resistance and its axis will be strengthened and will pursue Soleimani’s approach to confront terrorism and all the plans of domination in the region.

The government delegation also met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and offered condolences to him over the martyrdom of Soleimani.

Khamis said that the martyr Soleimani, as he is the martyr of Iran, is the martyr of Syria and the region, noting the prominent role the martyr played in combating terrorism and terrorist groups.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between Syria and Iran to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and thwart the plots targeting the region, its peoples and treasures.

He held America responsible for the tragedies in the region, stressing that Syria is going ahead with liberating all Syrian territories from terrorism and confronting the consequences of the economic war.

For his part, Minister al-Moallem said that the title of the visit is solidarity with Iran, leadership, government and people in this affliction.

In turn, Shamkhani renewed his country’s support to Syria in various fields.

“The Iranian response to the assassination of Soleimani will have defensive repercussions in the region,” the Iranian official said, adding that unity and cooperation between the axis of the resistance changed the equations of the region.

He emphasized the continuation of adherence to the resistance approach.

The Iranian and Syrian sides, during all the meetings held, stressed continuation of cooperation, coordination, consultation and working together in various political and economic fields in line with the requirements of the current stage.

The government delegation was officially received where the two national anthems were played, and the guard of honor were reviewed.

Syrian delegation arrived on Sunday evening to the Iranian Capital.

