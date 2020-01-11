President al-Assad sends a cable of condolence to Sultan of Oman on death of Sultan Qaboos

President Bashar al-Assad sent on Saturday a cable of condolence to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariqh Al Said, expressing, on behalf of the Syrian people and on his own behalf, heartfelt condolences over the death of Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, wishing Oman Sultanate and its brotherly people more progress and prosperity.

In the cable, President al-Assad expressed, on behalf of the Syrian people and on his own behalf, heartfelt condolences over the death of Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, asking that may the late Sultan rest in peace.

The cable stressed that the late Sultan of Oman wisely led the development and prosperity process in the Sultanate in a way that enabled it to have a distinguished position among the Arab countries and to play a key role on the regional and international levels.

“We are confident of your ability to follow up this process and continue the work to preserve the position of your country and to achieve more progress and prosperity for the interest of your brotherly people,” the cable said.

طباعة