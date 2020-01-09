Army downs a drone in surroundings of Asila town, Hama countryside

Air defenses of the Syrian Arab Army have downed a drone in the surroundings of Asila town in Hama northwestern countryside.

SANA reporter said that air defenses of the army on Wednesday evening intercepted a drone of the terrorist organizations which tried to get close to the army posts and the safe areas in the surroundings of Asila town, west of Hama and downed it.

Over the past weeks, the army’s air defenses have intercepted many drones which tried to attack its posts and the safe areas and shot down most of them and prevented them from carrying out their attacks.

