Army confronts attack by terrorists towards Samaka and al-Barsa villages in Idleb countryside

Syrian Arab Army units operating in the liberated countryside of Ma’arat al-Numan confronted an attack by terrorist groups on military points on the outskirts of Samaka and al-Barsa villages in Idleb southeastern countrysideSANA’s reporter said that terrorist

groups took advantage of weather conditions and fog, and attacked military points in large numbers after firing rocket shells on the points in the surroundings of Samaka and al-Barsa villages in Ma’arat al-Numan city

The army units repelled the terrorist attack and clashed with the terrorists, destroying a vehicle rigged with explosives and two cars, and killing or injuring many terrorists, the reporter added

The reporter said that army units carried out concentrated rocket and artillery strikes against positions of terrorist groups in the surroundings of Ma’arat al-Numan

The reporter indicated that army units also targeted with artillery and rocket weapons the supply routes of the terrorists from the direction of Ma’arat al-Numan and Saraqeb , inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and weaponry

