Presidents al-Assad and Putin discuss latest developments in region and efforts to eliminate terrorism in Idleb

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Damascus Tuesday on a visit to Syria. Presidents Bashar al-Assad and Putin held a meeting at the Russian forces’ assembly location in Damascus

Presidents al-Assad and Putin listened to a military briefing by the commander of the Russian forces operating in Syria

President Putin offered congratulations to the Russian forces operating in Syria on occasion of Christmas

President al-Assad also congratulated the Russian officers and soldiers on occasion of Christmas, expressing the appreciation of himself and the Syrian people for the sacrifices made by the Russian forces alongside their counterparts in the Syrian Arab Army

Later, Presidents al-Assad and Putin discussed, during two meetings, one of them a closed meeting, the recent developments in the region, as well as plans for eliminating the terrorism which threatens the safety and security of Syrian citizens in Idleb, and developments in the north of Syria and Turkey’s actions there, as well as supporting the political track and preparing suitable conditions for it

The two Presidents affirmed that the main target of the political track is the return of security and stability to all Syrian regions, the achievement of the Syrian people’s interests in preserving Syria’s unity, independence and safety of its territories to push towards a better economic environment to start the reconstruction process

Accompanied by President al-Assad, President Putin toured Damascus city, visiting the Grand Umayyad Mosque and the shrine of St. John the Baptist located in it, writing an entry in the record of visitors

President Putin also visited the Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus, the oldest church in Damascus and the seat of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, gifting it an icon depicting the Virgin Mary

The two presidents lit two candles for prevailing peace and safety in Syria

President Putin concluded his visit to Syria as President al-Assad bid Farwell to him at Damascus international airport

طباعة