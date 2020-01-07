Syrian officials offer condolences on martyrdom of al-Muhandis at Embassy of Iraq in Damascus

Embassy of Iraq in Damascus held on Tuesday a condolence tent on the martyrdom of Deputy chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of comrades

Al-Muhandis and his comrades were martyred on Friday in a US air aggression on their car near Baghdad International Airport

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad, Syria’s Grand Mufti Ahmad Badre al-Din Hassoun, several army officers and a number of ambassadors accredited in Damascus attended the condolence ceremony

“The crime of assassinating Al-Muhandis and his comrades, at the hands of US administration, is a state terrorism and a crime against humanity and a flagrant defiance of Iraq sovereignty,” Mikdad said in a press statement

