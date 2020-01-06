Representing President al-Assad, Mamlouk participates in Soleimani funeral

Representing President Bashar al-Assad, Chairman of the National Security Bureau Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk on Monday took part in the funeral procession of Leader of Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions.

The funeral procession took place in Tehran in the presence of Leader of Iranian Islamic Revolution Imam Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, senior Iranian officials and millions of Iranians.

Mamlouk relayed the deepest condolences of President al-Assad to Imam Khamenei over the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani who stood by the Syrian Arab Army in its war against terrorism and its backers and defended the values of truth and dignity against aggression and domination.

Imam Khamenei thanked President al-Assad on his noble feelings and sincere condolences over the martyrdom of Soleimani and his companions which will reinforce the resistance’s approach and its strategic achievements in the region.

He affirmed the continuation of coordination between Syria and Iran until the elimination of terrorism and the return of security and stability to Syrian territories as a whole.

Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Iran Dr. Adnan Mahmoud, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Saleh al-Ali, and the accompanying delegation also took part in the funeral ceremonies.

